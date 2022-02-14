-
The Kentucky House of Representatives passed a bill Monday banning the death penalty for people with some severe mental illnesses.House Bill 148 would ban…
-
-
The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday over whether 18 to 21 year-olds should receive the death penalty. This was during a special hearing in…
-
A Tennessee inmate set to be executed this week is asking the state to die by electric chair over lethal injection, calling the move the "lesser of two…
-
The mention of “death row” conjures images of inmates pacing in their cells, awaiting executions. But in Kentucky, defendants have little reason to fear…
-
After decades of defending capital punishment, some conservative Republicans are walking away from the death penalty.In Kentucky, lawmakers such as Rep.…
-
-
Allen Ault admits to being a murderer.But Ault isn’t behind bars, nor was he tried for his “crimes." He’s currently dean of Criminal Justice Studies at…
-
Kentucky lawmakers are set to embark on a discussion of whether executions should have a place in Kentucky's criminal justice system and, if so, how…
-