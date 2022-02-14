-
Supporters of new marijuana laws in Kentucky are trying to get the word out about the positive effects they say cannabis can have on the state.They’re…
-
-
After passing the Kentucky General Assembly with unanimous support, a new law that would permit state public universities to research and prescribe…
-
Doctors at two university research hospitals can now prescribe oil derived from marijuana or hemp to treat patients.Gov. Steve Beshear signed SB.124 into…
-
Doctors at two Kentucky research hospitals can prescribe medicine derived from marijuana oil to treat child seizures under a bill that cleared the General…
-
A bill allowing the use of cannabis oil for treatment of certain medical conditions is one step from becoming Kentucky law. The oil, extracted from…
-
A bill that would permit state universities to research and prescribe medicinal cannabis oil has passed out of a House committee.Lawmakers in the House…
-
The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill that would allow doctors to prescribe, and patients to use, cannabis-based oil for medical purposes. The…
-
Rita Wooten holds up her smartphone and plays a video: her three-year-old son, Eli, clad in a diaper, writhes on a couch, his limbs twitching, his lips a…