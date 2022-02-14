-
Cancer was what finally pushed Kristi Reyes into living in her car.The mother of four had worked all her life, starting at age 7 when she helped out at…
The University of Louisville Brown Cancer Center will start enrolling some patients with cancer in clinical trials for an innovative gene therapy.Doctors…
Smoking has long been tied to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. But until now, the evidence has pointed to heavy smokers’ risk returning to…
The University of Kentucky says it has received an $11.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to fund a center to study links between…
The dean of the University of Louisville’s School of Public Health & Information Sciences is joining other university deans in urging the federal…
Two Elizabethtown cancer doctors are being sued for allegedly extending chemotherapy treatments in order to make more money.Six former patients and the…
A new campaign has been launched hoping to raise $1 million for a mobile cancer-screening unit in underserved areas of Kentucky.Kentucky first lady Jane…
