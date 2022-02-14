-
Republicans won three special legislative elections in Kentucky on Tuesday, re-securing seats that had been vacated in recent months, according to initial…
Authorities are searching for a teen believed to have drowned in a Kentucky lake.Local news outlets report Lt. Jeremy McQueary with Kentucky Fish &…
Updated 9/22/14 6:51 a.m.A visitation will be held Tuesday at Columbia Christian Church and the funeral for Captain Grider will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.…
Two Campbellsville firefighters are still hospitalized a day after they were shocked by a power line while helping out with an "ice bucket challenge."A…
A Tennessee company is expanding its operations in Taylor County, adding 70 new full-time jobs. Frost- Arnett is an accounts receivable management company…
Campbellsville urologist Dr. James Angel is suing Senate President Robert Stivers, accusing him of blocking his re-appointment to the nine-member Fish and…