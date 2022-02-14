-
A recent state report shows 15 percent of high school sophomores in Kentucky have thought about taking their own lives. Some teenagers in Kentucky have…
Kentucky principals are offering their perspective on school bullying. A statewide survey released Wednesday shows many principals have received no…
Gov. Steve Beshear has announced the creation of a new task force to combat bullying in Kentucky’s schools.Beshear named the 22-member Kentucky Youth…
Those who want to report a crime tip to KSP can now do it using a confidential text. The program is called "Text A Tip" and state police say it'll have…
The head of the U.S. Department of Justice's civil rights division is heading to Lexington to talk to hundreds of high school freshmen about bullying and…