Due to a steep drop in money gleaned from taxes during the coronavirus pandemic, Kentucky is bracing for a $457 million revenue shortfall by the time it…
A liberal leaning policy institute is suggesting the state focus more on raising revenue and less on cutting social programs. A new report shows that over…
Some Kentucky schools canceled planned safety reviews in response to Governor Bevin’s state budget cuts. Bevin proposed the 6.25 percent cuts to most…
Educators from across Kentucky will be at the state Capitol this week encouraging legislators to restore funding that’s been eliminated in the governor’s…
Leaders of Kentucky’s two largest universities warned lawmakers Thursday that Gov. Bevin’s proposed spending cuts would eliminate crucial programs and…
A proposal by Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin impacting the health coverage of retired teachers is causing alarm among many educators. Bevin has proposed…
Gov. Matt Bevin has ordered budget cuts of 1.3 percent this fiscal year to meet a shortfall.The Consensus Forecasting Group earlier this month revised the…
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says the state will undergo a round of spending cuts in the upcoming legislative session to set aside more money for the…