Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie of Bowling Green says he has tested positive for COVID-19 but doesn't feel very ill.“Out of an abundance of caution, I…
A U.S. Congressman from southern Kentucky says the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in the state is "phenomenal" and improving every day. Rep. Brett Guthrie…
A Kentucky congressman says the riots that took place in the U.S. Capitol left a pit in his stomach. U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie was in his office watching…
U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie is urging Kentucky’s small business owners to take advantage of relief funds in the CARES Act approved by Congress last…
Kentucky’s Second District Congressman says the pause in fighting between Turkey and Kurdish forces in Syria is an important step in restoring some degree…
Republican Congressman Brett Guthrie spoke about immigration, diversity and military relations with Iran while in Bowling Green on Friday. He said the…
Kentucky State Rep. Angie Hatton met with lawmakers in Washington D.C. this week to push for a bill that would bring home more than $100 million for…
A Kentucky Congressman says he expects President Trump to make a case for strong border security as he delivers his second State of the Union address. In…
U.S. Congressman Brett Guthrie wants to bring broadband access to more Kentuckians. He said it helps economic development as well as quality of life.About…
The Democratic nominee for Kentucky’s Second Congressional District thinks the U.S. needs to consider offering amnesty to certain people who are living in…