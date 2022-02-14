-
Former Democratic state Rep. Brent Yonts of Greenville died Friday morning after a battle with COVID-19.Known for his colorful suits and blazers, Yonts…
A bill proposed in the state House of Representatives would reduce penalties for some crimes with the goal of saving the state money, according to the…
An attempt at mediation between state lawmakers and a Louisville mental health nonprofit over its bankruptcy has yielded little progress. Earlier this…
Plans have been scrapped for a proposed natural gas power plant in western Kentucky. Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas and Electric announced plans…
The first weekend in August in western Kentucky means only one thing: Fancy Farm. The small town suddenly transforms into the epicenter of the Kentucky…
The starvation death of a prisoner at the Kentucky State Penitentiary is now raising questions from at least one state legislator. Greenville State Rep.…
A Kentucky state legislator says he’s continuing his inquiry into Tennessee Valley Authority board meeting procedures a month after requesting documents…
Greenville Representative Brent Yonts has sent a letter to the President of the Tennessee Valley Authority voicing his dissatisfaction with the…
A Kentucky state representative who has co-sponsored legislation to limit the use of surveillance drones says the bill provides an exemption for the use…
The chairman of the State Government Committee in the Kentucky House says he's not sure when Governor Beshear will call lawmakers back to Frankfort for a…