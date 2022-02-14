-
WKU is removing the “interim” label from the title of its Kentucky Museum Director.Brent Bjorkman hasbeen named the museum’s director after serving as the…
-
A set of chairs currently on display at The Kentucky Museum on WKU’s campus offers a glimpse at some of the finest pieces of Appalachian art ever…
-
The archives of the Kentucky Folklife Program is being merged with the existing WKU Folklife Archives. With the transition of the KFP from the Kentucky…
-
The Kentucky Folklife Program is moving to Western Kentucky University's Department of Folk Studies and Anthropology. The program's director will be Brent…