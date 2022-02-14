-
A state senator says he has told his attorney to withdraw a motion that seeks to have his DUI charge dismissed because the state constitution bans…
Kentucky’s Senate President says a GOP colleague does NOT have legal immunity from being charged with drunk driving.The Courier-Journal reports that…
Prosecutors should dismiss DUI charges against state Sen. Brandon Smith because the state constitution prohibits lawmakers from being arrested during the…
A Kentucky lawmaker has been charged with driving under the influence after being stopped by a state police officer in Frankfort.A Kentucky State Police…