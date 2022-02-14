-
WKU quarterback Brandon Doughty has collected another piece of hardware. The Touchdown Club of Columbus has named Doughty as the winner of the Sammy Baugh…
Update: 12:31 p.m.Brandon Doughty has been named the Most Valuable Player by Conference USA. The league's 13 coaches voted Doughty as the top…
WKU quarterback Brandon Doughty is being honored for his record-breaking performance in Saturday’s loss to Middle Tennessee.The Blue Raiders beat the…
WKU redshirt senior quarterback Brandon Doughty is being rewarded for his 569-yard passing performance Friday night against Bowling Green. On Monday,…
One game and WKU's quarterback is already in the Conference USA record books. Brandon Doughty threw a school record six touchdown passes Friday night…