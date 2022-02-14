-
A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from an apparent act of road rage last year in Bowling Green. Twenty-seven-year-old…
-
The widow of a Bowling Green man shot to death following an apparent act of road rage has filed a civil lawsuit against the shooter and top officials at…
-
A Warren County grand jury has returned no indictments in the shooting death of 27-year-old Brandon Bradshaw of Bowling Green.In a news conference…
-
A month after an off-duty Warren County court security officer shot a killed another man, details are being released about what led up to the shooting.…
-
Several hundred people filed into the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center in Bowling Green Thursday evening to remember a young man who touched…
-
A celebration of life service is being held Thursday afternoon for a Bowling Green man shot to death by an off-duty Warren County court security…
-
The family of Brandon Bradshaw released funeral arrangements Tuesday via a special Facebook page created in Bradshaw's honor. The 27-year-old Bradshaw was…
-
Snow and freezing temperatures didn't stop hundreds of friends and family members from turning out Saturday night to honor the memory of Brandon Bradshaw,…
-
Four days after being shot in Bowling Green, and just hours after being pronounced dead at Vanderbilt Medical Center, 27-year-old Brandon Bradshaw was…
-
Brandon Bradshaw, the Warren County man shot Tuesday by an off-duty court security officer, died Saturday morning from his wounds.Kentucky State Police…