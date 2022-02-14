-
Lawmakers are threatening to claw back $15 million of taxpayer money given to a northeastern Kentucky aluminum mill project that still hasn’t broken…
A new report from the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee about Russian interference in U.S. elections raises new questions about a struggling eastern…
Leaders of Braidy Industries, the controversial aluminum mill planned for northeastern Kentucky, told lawmakers on Tuesday that they still need $500…
A controversial economic development project in Ashland, Kentucky, hit a snag last week as aluminum company Braidy Industries ousted CEO and board…
An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in northeastern Kentucky has announced a management shakeup. The announcement is being disputed…
A large whiteboard in an Ashland, Kentucky, unemployment office is covered with a list of companies that are currently hiring. Senior career counselor…
Russian aluminum company Rusal announced Monday it plans to invest in a new Kentucky aluminum mill to be built near Ashland in eastern Kentucky. The $200…
The company that’s promised to build a massive aluminum rolling mill in northeastern Kentucky is looking for a new loan of up to $800 million.Braidy…
Kentucky regulators are requiring written financial assurances for a proposed aluminum mill in eastern Kentucky.The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the…
The company that’s planning to build an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky is seeking new investors to help it complete construction of the massive…