Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau

Bowling Green could be home to a new trolley service this spring. Nashville-based Gray Line Trolley is offering free rides through Saturday, in hopes of…
A contract to bring a wide variety of sports championships to Bowling Green will continue for seven more years. The Conference is made up of universities…
Bowling Green and Warren County planning officials are working on a project to upgrade biking and walking routes and local residents are being asked for…
Southern Kentucky is seeing a huge boost in tourism spending. A new study shows a 10-county region including Barren, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties…