-
A strike at one of the world’s largest bourbon producers is entering its fourth week.The stalemate is over a proposed contract at Heaven Hill Distillery…
-
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour has lost one of its attractions with the closure of a Bowling Green distillery. Corsair Distillery closed its doors…
-
A new report says the economic impact of tourism in Kentucky grew again last year.The study reports a $12 billion impact for tourism last year. That's up…
-
They may not be household names like Jim Beam or Wild Turkey, but Kentucky's craft bourbon distilleries now have their own tourist trail. One of the stops…