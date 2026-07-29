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Ford’s EV battery plant in Glendale was supposed to be the biggest economic development project Kentucky has ever seen. Now that the plant has shuttered, some former workers feel spurned, but community leaders remain cautiously optimistic.
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Despite BlueOval SK’s plans to shutter its electric vehicle battery factory in Glendale next month, workers there have officially won their union election. The National Labor Relations Board ruled Monday on the contested election.
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For 1,600 workers at BlueOval SK, their days on the job are numbered. Ford says the Glendale EV battery plant will be shuttered by mid-February.
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Despite BlueOval SK dissolving its partnership and closing the EV battery plant in HardinCounty, Kentucky taxpayers are still on the hook for the largest economic development project in state history.
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Ford will turn the BlueOval SK factory in Glendale into a battery-storage business for customers such as utilities, wind and solar developers, and massive data centers.
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The National Labor Relations Board will hold a two-day hearing this week on a contested union election at an electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky. Workers at BlueOval SK in Glendale narrowly voted to join the United Auto Workers Union in August, but 41 ballots are being challenged and the results could alter the outcome of the election.
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The United Auto Workers union has preliminarily won a razor-thin election at a fourth electric vehicle battery plant in the U.S. The pro-union vote led by 11 votes, but 41 ballots are being contested.
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Nearly 1,500 workers at a massive electric vehicle battery plant in Hardin County have an important election coming up. Hourly workers at the BlueOval SK Battery Park will vote on whether they should join the United Auto Workers Union. The decision comes amid bitter tensions between workers and the company over safety and health issues.
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One week ahead of union vote, first EV battery comes off the assembly line at BlueOval SK in Glendale, KyFour years after Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest economic development project in Kentucky history, the first electric vehicle battery rolled off the assembly line Tuesday morning at the BlueOval SK campus in Hardin County.
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Workers at a sprawling electric vehicle battery campus in Glendale, Kentucky will vote this month on whether to unionize. The National Labor Relations Board has scheduled Aug. 26-27 for an election that will determine whether hourly employees at the BlueOval SK plant will join the United Auto Workers Union.