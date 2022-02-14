-
-
The International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro has received an extensive collection of bluegrass CDs, LPs, cassette tapes, books and recorded radio…
-
Ground will be broken this spring in Ohio County honoring native son and Father of Bluegrass Bill Monroe. A May ground-breaking is planned for a 48,000…
-
A new home for the International Bluegrass Music Museum and Hall of Fame in Owensboro is one step closer to reality.A groundbreaking for the facility is…
-
The International Bluegrass Music Museum and Hall of Fame is about to break ground on a new $15 million facility in Owensboro next week.City leaders…
-
Owensboro is stepping up its mission to become the nation’s bluegrass music capital. Construction of a new downtown performance center and museum is set…
-
Incoming Chairman of Bluegrass Music Museum Says New Center Will Rival Other Major State AttractionsA Bowling Green businessman is taking over as chairman of the board of trustees at the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro.Mike Simpson is a…
-
The executive director of Owensboro’s International Bluegrass Music Museum is stepping down after a 12 year run.However, Gabrielle Gray will maintain her…
-
For the last 10 weeks, Mustered Courage, a bluegrass quartet from Melbourne, Australia has been zigzagging across America in a white conversion van that,…
-
A bluegrass musician buried in an unmarked grave in Somerset is going to receive a proper grave marker this weekend.Leonard Rutherford was a popular…