-
Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo says he doesn't expect a tax reform package to be brought up for a vote in the current legislative session.Stumbo told…
-
Kentucky lawmakers seemed eager to dig into another tax reform bill this year, but the chair of the latest tax reform commission says reform isn't likely…
-
Kentucky's Blue Ribbon Tax Commission has wrapped up its work, but Governor Steve Beshear says the biggest challenge to revising the tax code still…
-
The Blue Ribbon Commission on Tax Reform is scheduled to meet Thursday to craft recommendations for Gov. Steve Beshear. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. EST…
-
What is expected to be the final meeting of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Tax Reform has been set for next week in Frankfort. Members will be finalizing…
-
A panel appointed by the governor to study tax reform in Kentucky has rejected a proposal to tax food at grocery stores. The idea was unpopular with the…