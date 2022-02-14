-
In 1983, two southwest Virginia coal miners told an Appalshop filmmaker they were worried about a slate of budget cuts to social services by…
Robert E. Murray, the former CEO and president of thenow-bankrupt Murray Energy, has filed an application with the U.S. Department of Labor for black lung…
The Mine Safety and Health Administration will host a public meeting Thursday as it considers action on regulating respirable silica, one of the major…
Coal miners and family members of miners who have died from black lung disease gathered Sunday in Whitesburg, Kentucky, to dedicate a new memorial to…
Harold Sturgill was disabled by black lung disease when he was 58 years old. Now he advocates for disabled miners.“When it comes to the mining companies,…
The Kentucky Democratic Party filed an ethics complaint on Monday against a state lawmaker from Muhlenberg County. Representative Melinda Gibbons Prunty…
Western Kentucky District U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman didn’t hide his emotion when announcing federal charges against a coal company for faking coal…
William McCool is a 64-year-old former coal miner from Letcher County, Kentucky, with an advanced form of black lung disease. Health experts say the…
The most severe form of black lung disease is at levels not seen since the early 1970s, according to new data from the National Institute of Occupational…