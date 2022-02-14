black lung disability trust fund

-
Robert E. Murray, the former CEO and president of thenow-bankrupt Murray Energy, has filed an application with the U.S. Department of Labor for black lung…
Just three bankruptcies of American coal companies have added more than $800 million in costs to a federal government program that funds health care for…
A new report from the nonpartisan budget watchdog group Taxpayers for Common Sense says that an expired coal tax is effectively a taxpayer subsidy for the…
The recent bankruptcy of Murray Energy is likely to significantly increase the debt of a struggling federal trust fund that supports disabled miners’…