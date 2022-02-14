-
Doctors hired by coal companies in black lung cases are far less likely to diagnose the disease in X-rays than are independent doctors or those who are…
-
A group of Ohio Valley senators says a watchdog agency’s recent report shows that federal regulators must do more to protect coal miners from silica dust,…
-
After applying for black lung benefits, Robert Murray, founder and former president of the now-bankrupt coal company Murray Energy Corp., announced Monday…
-
Robert E. Murray, the former CEO and president of thenow-bankrupt Murray Energy, has filed an application with the U.S. Department of Labor for black lung…
-
Charles Wayne Stanley ran underground mining machines for some 20 years, cutting coal from beneath the hills where Virginia meets Kentucky along the…
-
Just three bankruptcies of American coal companies have added more than $800 million in costs to a federal government program that funds health care for…
-
Lynn Estel Stanley was the kind of coal mine foreman who wanted to know if there was a safety problem, and would always be the one to go fix it himself.…
-
Officials with the Mine Safety and Health Administration met for the first time with miners’ health researchers Wednesday in a new partnership designed to…
-
A new report from the nonpartisan budget watchdog group Taxpayers for Common Sense says that an expired coal tax is effectively a taxpayer subsidy for the…
-
Appalachian surface coal miners are consistently overexposed to toxic silica dust, according to new research from the National Institute for Occupational…