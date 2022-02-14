-
An Owensboro businessman known for his contributions to agriculture and education has died. Bill Joe Miles passed away on Tuesday at the age of 78. His…
-
A judge has ruled that, despite his case being dismissed, Billy Joe Miles cannot have his record expunged. The retired Owensboro businessman and former…
-
A special judge has officially dismissed the case against a former University of Kentucky board chairman.The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports Special…
-
The state attorney general’s office has dropped its prosecution of Daviess County businessman Billy Joe Miles, just a week before he was scheduled to go…
-
An Owensboro businessman facing rape and other charges will stand trial early next year. The special judge presiding over the case has set a January 16…
-
A judge has ruled that former University of Kentucky board chairman Billy Joe Miles of Owensboro is competent to stand trial on rape and sodomy…
-
The threats started on September 7, exactly one day after a grand jury indicted her alleged rapist.The messages were dark, continuous and clear: she could…