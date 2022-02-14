-
Bill Clinton is once again trying to rally voters to the side of Democratic Senate candidate Alison Lundergan Grimes.The Grimes campaign has announced…
-
For the third time this campaign season, former President Bill Clinton is coming to Kentucky to campaign for Democratic Senate candidate Alison Lundergan…
-
U.S. Senate candidate Alison Lundergan Grimes is getting help from another Clinton -- this time from Hillary Rodham Clinton.The Kentucky Democrat's…
-
Sen. Mitch McConnell is campaigning for re-election in Kentucky's coal country, blaming the loss of thousands of industry jobs on President Barack Obama's…
-
Alison Lundergan Grimes is using a little star power on the campaign trail. Former President Bill Clinton Wednesday made two stops in Kentucky with the…
-
U.S. Senate candidate Alison Lundergan Grimes' campaign says former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to join her at a campaign rally in eastern…
-
-
Former President Bill Clinton visited Louisville Tuesday to stump for Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes in Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race.Grimes is running…
-
Former President Bill Clinton will be in Kentucky Tuesday to help raise money for a U.S. Senate candidate.Clinton will headline a lunchtime fundraiser at…
-
Owensboro will be playing host this week to one of the most recognizable faces in Democratic politics. President Bill Clinton is attending a fundraiser to…