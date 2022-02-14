-
The Trump administration's top education official on Wednesday urged school choice supporters in Kentucky — a coalition that includes the state's…
-
Vice President Pence has done something that his predecessor, Joe Biden, did not do even once in his eight years in the same office.He cast a tie-breaking…
-
The Senate Tuesday confirmed Betsy DeVos as President Trump’s education secretary, 51-50. The vice president had to cast an unprecedented tie-breaking…
-
A key Senate committee today voted to approve the nomination of Betsy DeVos, a school choice activist and billionaire Republican donor, to be Secretary of…