Kentucky’s state auditor has released a report detailing problems with last year’s rollout of Benefind, the new online portal for state benefits like…
Earlier this year, first grader Cora Maddox stopped receiving Medicaid benefits that helped pay for treatment of her apraxia, a brain disorder that…
After the troubled rollout earlier this year of Benefind — Kentucky’s new online portal for welfare services — state officials say they are still working…
The launch of a state public benefit system has drawn criticism from a bipartisan group of Kentucky lawmakers.The Courier-Journal reports that one…
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is bringing 91 field workers from around the state, to Frankfort, to help deal with the backlog of applications…
As Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration and a private consulting firm work to fix Benefind, the troubled one-stop portal for health and social services in…
Thousands of Kentuckians have erroneously received letters notifying them that they would no longer receive state benefits like Medicaid or food…
Social service providers in Kentucky are dealing with the rollout of the new Benefind system for public benefits. Those benefits include Medicaid and food…