Battle of Perryville

At an auction house in North Carolina Tuesday morning, hundreds of Civil War artifacts hit the auction block. The collection represents the life’s work of…
In his storied career as a federal judge and former director of the FBI and CIA, William Webster was guided partly by the great-grandfather he never knew…
Eight Civil War battlefields, including three in Kentucky and Tennessee, are receiving more than $2.4 million in grants to help with land acquisition. The…
This fall marks the 150th anniversary of Kentucky’s largest Civil War battle. To honor that event, planning is well underway for the October re-enactment…