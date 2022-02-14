-
A southern Kentucky health department is among the many groups across the nation preparing to give COVID-19 booster shots later this year.The U.S. Surgeon…
-
Vaccinated or not, the masks come off June 11. Kentucky’s mask mandate will be officially lifted that day, with a few exceptions. As that date nears, the…
-
The Barren River District Health Department, which serves eight counties in south-central Kentucky, says it will no longer be doing contact tracing and…
-
The coordinator of a needle exchange program in Bowling Green is hoping other southern Kentucky counties will start similar efforts.The Barren River…