-
A man killed in a shoot-out inside a Tennessee home has been confirmed as the same man who robbed a Bowling Green bank this week.Bowling Green police say…
-
A woman is in custody and a man-hunt continues in Tennessee for a man accused of robbing the Citizens First Bank on Campbell Lane in Bowling Green Tuesday…
-
A 73 year old Bowling Green woman is under arrest for allegedly robbing the First Security Bank on Scottsville Road in the city Wednesday afternoon.…
-
A federal grand jury in Bowling Green charged 54-year-old James Allen Morris with six counts of bank robbery.According to the federal indictment, Morris,…
-
A lone bank robber held up the PBI Bank on Fairview Avenue just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.Employees say the man entered the bank and passed a note to the…
-
Bowling Green police are investigating after an unidentified man robbed Service One Credit Union on the 31-W Bypass in the city Friday afternoon and made…
-
Bowling Green police have arrested a man for the June robbery of American Bank & Trust on Fairview Avenue who also could be responsible for multiple bank…
-
Bowling Green police received a call of a robbery in progress inside the First Security Bank on Chestnut Street Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say a man…