Like many Chinese families, Angie Yu grew up eating Asian carp. Now she’s trying to convince Kentuckians to do the same. Yu is the founder and owner of…
An invasive carp species with human-like molars is threatening Kentucky’s endangered freshwater mussels.Last week, officials with Kentucky’s Department of…
A congressional hearing on the growing problem of invasive Asian Carp in Kentucky and Tennessee waterways drew a crowd of more than 375 people at the Lyon…
Kentucky wildlife officials say the state needs to combat Asian carp, an invasive species that is disturbing the ecosystem in Kentucky’s western…
A state Fish and Wildlife committee is recommending the full commission approve a plan to raise boat registration fees to combat the spread of invasive…
Biologists say they may know the cause of a massive fish die-off last month in the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers in Western Kentucky.Paul Wilkes with…
Scientists are investigating a massive fish kill in Western Kentucky. Around half-a-million Asian Carp are reported dead.The Kentucky Department of Fish…