animal cruelty

Members of an Illinois-based animal protection group say one of their members was assaulted and another was driven off the road recently after confronting…
An animal rights advocacy group published a report Thursday that says Kentucky is “a center” for illegal cockfighting breeding that ships tens of…
Suzanna Johnson is an education officer with the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue in Camner, Kentucky. Johnson is looking after a pregnant horse she rescued…
A Kentucky hog farm operator has fired three workers after an animal rights group video-taped alleged incidents of animal abuse at the farm.Tosh Farms CEO…
Pigs raised for slaughter in Louisville’s JBS Swift plant were punched, kicked and beaten with a pipe at a farm in Franklin, according to new undercover…
The Bowling Green Daily News is reporting that a Rockfield man has been charged with second degree cruelty to animals after an online video clip of a man…