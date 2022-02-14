-
Mitch McConnell has won his seventh term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, according to the Associated Press.Shortly after…
Democratic candidate Amy McGrath is making her final push to try to overcome Republican Mitch McConnell in Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race.McGrath held a get…
While Mitch McConnell oversaw the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, candidates trying to unseat him in the Senate participated…
About 20 people gathered in the courtyard of the Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton for a Mitch McConnell event last week. It was raining and attendees…
Mitch McConnell holds a nine-point lead over Democratic challenger Amy McGrath in Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race, according to a new poll.McConnell has…
Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath squared off in the only debate of Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race on Monday night, arguing over the federal response to the…
Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed Amy McGrath in her race against Mitch McConnell during Kentucky’s race for U.S. Senate this year.The endorsement isn’t a…
As the nation decides which party will control the Senate this November, the race in Kentucky stands out for one big reason: It features Mitch…
Kentucky’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate says a scaled-down pandemic relief bill unveiled by Republican Mitch McConnell Tuesday isn’t good enough.Amy…
Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath made a campaign stop in Frankfort on Thursday, where she criticized incumbent Sen. Mitch McConnell for not passing…