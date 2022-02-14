-
A controversial economic development project in Ashland, Kentucky, hit a snag last week as aluminum company Braidy Industries ousted CEO and board…
An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in northeastern Kentucky has announced a management shakeup. The announcement is being disputed…
American whiskey producers feeling the pain from the Trump administration's trade disputes have gotten a shot of relief with an agreement that will end…
The Ohio Valley auto industry is still awaiting a decision on whether or not they’ll face tariffs. The Trump administration was scheduled to make a…
A large whiteboard in an Ashland, Kentucky, unemployment office is covered with a list of companies that are currently hiring. Senior career counselor…
Kentucky regulators are requiring written financial assurances for a proposed aluminum mill in eastern Kentucky.The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the…
The company that’s planning to build an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky is seeking new investors to help it complete construction of the massive…
The head of Kentucky’s bourbon association says he’s worried that a drawn-out trade war could slow down growth of the state’s signature distilling…
The Senate’s top leader is usually a powerful ally of President Donald Trump, but he finds himself at odds with his fellow Republican over slapping…
The Trump administration has made good on a promise to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on some major U.S. trading partners, including the European…