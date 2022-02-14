-
Republican State Treasurer Allison Ball says that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear violated the U.S. constitution when he banned mass-gatherings early on…
Republican Allison Ball has won a second term as state treasurer against challenger Michael Bowman, according to the Associated Press.In a previous…
Kentucky’s state treasurer is in charge of Kentucky’s money and making sure state spending is legal and constitutional.While candidates running for…
Michael Bowman has won the Democratic primary for the office of Kentucky state treasurer. The race was called by the AP with nine percent of precincts…