At the age of 107, Marguerite Carter played the piano in her Allen County home earlier this month. That alone is pretty amazing, but try living through…
After nearly four years of turmoil, the family of Gabbi Doolin now has some measure of closure. Timothy Madden, who admitted to brutally killing…
The Allen County man charged in the murder of a seven-year-old girl nearly four years ago is now less than a month away from going on trial. Timothy…
A judge has denied a motion to exclude the death penalty against the man accused in the brutal death of a young Allen County girl. Timothy Madden returned…
Allen County schools will now have a school resource officer for each of its four schools after the Board of Education decided to hire two additional…
The man charged in the brutal murder of a young girl in Allen County was back in court Wednesday. Timothy Madden made his first court appearance since…
Two Allen County basket makers are in Washington D.C. to see their work featured in a new exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution.But their plans could be…
Installation of software and cameras for Kentucky's new driver's license will require a one day suspension of licenses being issued at the Allen County…