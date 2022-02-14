-
Kentucky’s chief election officer says she doesn’t think Governor Matt Bevin will be able to successfully challenge the results of Tuesday’s election.…
-
The Democrat running to be the next Secretary of State says Kentucky has a problem maintaining accurate voter rolls, and Heather French Henry says a new…
-
Today is the deadline to register to vote in the November 5 election and Kentucky’s secretary of state is issuing a warning to voters. Alison Lundergan…
-
Former Miss America Heather French Henry says her experience working with veterans would translate well to the Secretary of State’s office. The Democratic…
-
Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes clashed with the State Board of Elections on Tuesday after revelations that the board had placed more…
-
The Kentucky Democratic Party says that more than 150,000 Kentucky voters have been put on an “inactive list” by the State Board of Elections as part of…
-
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is disputing claims that her office is preparing to remove up to a quarter-million Kentuckians from the voter…
-
Kentucky's chief election official is projecting about 12.5% of the state's registered voters will turn out for next week's primary election.Secretary of…
-
Kentucky's secretary of state has challenged a new state law removing her power over the State Board of Elections, claiming the action by Republican…
-
A Republican candidate for Kentucky secretary of state will not have his professed nickname, “Trump,” printed on the primary ballot this spring, according…