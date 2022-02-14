-
Out-of-state wineries would be able to ship directly to Kentucky drinkers under a bill making its way through the state legislature.Kentucky is one of…
Polls will be open in two Kentucky counties tomorrow. Voters in Allen County will decide whether to allow alcohol sales. Supporters say doing so would…
Barren County is the latest southern Kentucky county to consider allowing package alcohol sales.Cumberland and Metcalfe counties recently voted to go wet.…
A federal appeals court has reinstated a 76-year-old old ban on grocery stores, gas stations and other retailers selling wine and liquor in Kentucky after…
The Kentucky State Senate approved legislation Tuesday that would remove the prohibition of alcohol sales on election days while polls are open.The bill…
If a federal judge's ruling goes into effect, businesses that sell liquor in Kentucky may see increased competition — and those businesses are encouraging…
Some southeastern Kentucky residents say campaigns on a vote that could allow alcohol sales in the community have taken a negative turn. McCreary County…