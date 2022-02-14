Albert Mbanfu

-
A veteran of the war in Afghanistan is preparing to welcome Afghan refugees into his Bowling Green home. Bill DeLong served multiple tours in Iraq and…
Some 200 Afghan refugees are on their way to parts of Kentucky, including Warren and Daviess counties, after escaping violence in the Taliban-controlled…
Refugees from Africa who were hoping to be reunited with their family in Kentucky may have to wait a few more years. That's becuse the federal cap for…
A report recently published in Politico said the Trump administration wants to reduce the number of refugee arrivals allowed in the U.S. to zero. This…
A new program to help human trafficking victims is now underway in southern Kentucky. The effort is taking place at the International Center of Kentucky.…
Tougher federal guidelines on refugee resettlement are having a big impact on a southern Kentucky agency.The Trump administration has cut the overall…
The leader of a Bowling Green-based refugee resettlement agency says his group is on pace to relocate less than half the number of refugees it was…