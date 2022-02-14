-
A vast majority of Kentucky’s 120 counties are now considered Second Amendment sanctuaries. Leaders in those counties have re-affirmed their oath to…
-
The head of Daviess County government says he now supports giving civil rights protections to the LGBTQ population. Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says his…
-
Ground is expected to be broken later this month on the International Bluegrass Music Center in downtown Owensboro. The city has already pledged $3…
-
Leaders in five Kentucky counties are gauging public support for an 80 mile trail that could be used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding.The proposed…
-
A proposed budget for Daviess County includes a $1 million increase in spending on general fund operations, and a two-percent cost of living increase for…
-
The price tag for a new downtown convention center in Owensboro now stands at nearly $40 million. The city-county organization overseeing the construction…
-
A Daviess County leader says he hopes the counties in his region will soon be included in some sort of coal tax college scholarship program. The…
-
Daviess County's Judge-Executive says he's pleased with federal lawmakers' responses so far to the idea of creating a new interstate highway across…