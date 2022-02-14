-
Kentucky's Republican Commissioner of Agriculture has largely flown under the radar while addressing many pressing issues facing the state's farms. He's…
-
Hardin County State Senator Dennis Parrett tells the Herald-Leader he’s “definitely considering” a run for state agriculture commissioner in 2015.…
-
Former Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Richie Farmer is facing 42 charges of ethics violations related to his tenure from 2003-2011. The state’s…
-
Former Agriculture Commissioner Richie Farmer says he wants the amount of child support he's required to pay for his children to be reduced because of the…