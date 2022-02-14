-
About 40 refugees from Afghanistan have recently been resettled in Bowling Green, with a total of 200 expected to arrive in southern Kentucky over the…
A veteran of the war in Afghanistan is preparing to welcome Afghan refugees into his Bowling Green home. Bill DeLong served multiple tours in Iraq and…
The resettlement of Afghan refugees in Bowling Green and Owensboro is being delayed by the federal government. Originally slated to arrive in Kentucky…
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says President Biden will not be impeached over his withdrawal from Afghanistan, despite calls from some…
Some 200 Afghan refugees are on their way to parts of Kentucky, including Warren and Daviess counties, after escaping violence in the Taliban-controlled…
Democratic state lawmakers are calling on the federal government to act quickly to get vulnerable Afghans out of their country and into resettlement…
Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is calling the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan an “unmitigated disaster.”During a press…
The war in Afghanistan reaches a watershed moment this year when American service members will deploy to fight a war that began before they were born.…
