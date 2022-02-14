aerospace industry

-
Elizabethtown and Somerset Community Colleges are holding recruiting events Thursday and Friday for Boeing manufacturing positions in Washington state.…
Student teams from across the coalfields of eastern Kentucky came together at the Knott County Sportsplex, bringing with them drones that they themselves…
The Ohio Valley was once synonymous with steel. Even after the industry’s sharp decline the region is still home to many industries that produce or use…
Aerospace advocates have briefed state lawmakers on how investment in aviation and space technology could spur job creation and improve the STEM scores of…