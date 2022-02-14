addiction crisis

-
The Madison County health department in Kentucky has kept its harm reduction program open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to continue its work against…
Researchers at Harvard University and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that rural Americans identified drug addiction and economic concerns as the…
The year: 2009. A Senator from Illinois named Barack Obama has just made history upon taking the presidential oath of office. The national economy is at a…
Dr. Patrice Harris took the oath in June to become the first African-American woman to serve as president of the powerful American Medical Association,…
Addiction specialists, business leaders, law enforcement officials and other community members gathered around tables at Shawnee State University to talk…
A Washington Post investigation finds the Ohio Valley is suffering the most from the surge in overdose deaths due to synthetic opioids, even as deaths…
It’s lunch hour, and Cafe Appalachia is bustling.Located in South Charleston, West Virginia, the former church turned restaurant has a funky, yet calming…
The Appalachian Regional Commission announced Thursday another $22.8 million in funding to 33 projects aimed at revitalizing economies in places affected…
Sue Meeks has worked with children for years as a registered nurse.Meeks manages the family navigator program at Ohio University Heritage College of…
When Dr. Rahul Gupta started work as West Virginia’s chief health officer his state was already ground zero for the opioid epidemic, with some of the…