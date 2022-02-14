-
The player some had ranked as the #1 pick in the next NBA draft is out for the rest of the year with a knee injury.ESPN reports University of Kentucky…
Robert Griffin III, the star rookie quarterback with the Washington Redskins, had his torn lateral collateral ligament repaired and a "re-do" of his…
The WKU men's basketball team will be without one of their top reserves this season. Sophomore Nigel Snipes suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in…
In WKU's season opening win last Saturday against Austin Peay, senior wide receiver Marcus Vasquez didn’t have a particularly amazing stat line: one catch…