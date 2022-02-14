-
-
-
When the Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to move forward with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senate…
-
-
A key health care advocacy group in the state is reinventing itself amid federal funding cuts. After losing a grant to hire Obamacare insurance…
-
Poll: Opinions of ACA in Kentucky Sharply Divided, but Support Has Dramatically Increased Since 2010A new poll of Kentucky adults finds a deep divide concerning the Affordable Care Act.The Kentucky Health Issues Poll shows 44 percent of Kentucky adults…
-
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is joining 15 other attorneys general in seeking to intervene in a lawsuit aimed at declaring the Affordable Care…
-
As the U.S. Senate this week voted to hold debate over repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear accused…
-
An analysis of health insurance data shows more than 16,000 Kentucky children obtained health insurance during the first year of the Affordable Care…
-
The percentage of people without health insurance in Kentucky has dropped at the second biggest rate in the nation.According to a Gallup poll released…