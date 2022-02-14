absentee ballots

-
Governors, Secretaries of State, and other state and local election officials throughout the Ohio Valley are preparing for an unprecedented election…
Counties across Kentucky are making plans for early in-person voting that begins Oct. 13. Election officials are required to follow federal guidelines for…
Kentucky election officials are encouraging voters to cast their ballots early—either by mail, or at in-person polling places that will open in…
Tennessee’s election officials have yet to properly inform voters that people in high-risk groups for COVID-19 and their caretakers can request an…
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams have announced changes to the November General Election that will expand mail-in voting,…
Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams say they are close to a bipartisan agreement on how Kentucky’s elections will be run during the…
For many in the Ohio Valley, voting is a choice, a right they are free to exercise if they want to. But for Jackie McGranahan and the more than 175,000…
Daviess County has hired temporary workers to handle an increasing number of mail-in ballots arriving ahead of Kentucky's June 23 primary…
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order recommending that Kentucky voters use an absentee ballot for the June 23…