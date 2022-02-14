-
Friday marks the third week of a partial government shutdown stemming from the debate over funding for President Donald Trump’s southern border wall. One…
-
A week from Saturday, the National Park Service will break ground on a restoration project at Knob Creek, the piece of parkland where Abraham Lincoln…
-
Wednesday marks the 205th anniversary of the birth of Abraham Lincoln. Several activities are planned at the Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park…
-
The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is planning special events to celebrate the 205th birthday of the nation's 16th president.Park…
-
Five historic sites across Kentucky have been added to the sprawling Lincoln Heritage Trail. Director Warren Greer says the new sites include the Lincoln…
-
Organizers of an Abraham Lincoln celebration near his central Kentucky birthplace say the government shutdown won't deter the weekend festivities.The…
-
The 150th anniversary of the Civil War will be commemorated Saturday at Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park in Hodgenville with two…
-
The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is temporarily closing some trails so that hazardous trees can be removed. A statement says trails…