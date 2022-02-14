-
More than 1,500 acres of field and forest in Nelson County have been established as the Abbey of Gethsemani Registered Natural Area.The designation is…
-
The former accountant for a Bardstown abbey has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1 million from the monastery.Josh E. Hutchins entered the plea to…
-
A former bookkeeper at a Nelson County abbey and his wife are pleading not guilty to dozens of charges that they took more than $1 million from the…
-
Updated Wednesday at 2:17 p.m.:An employee at a central Kentucky abbey run by an order of Catholic monks has been indicted on charges that he stole more…