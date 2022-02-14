-
Phone customers in the 270 area code may use seven or 10-digit dialing starting in August as the region prepares to roll out an additional area code.The…
-
People in the Henderson area will have a chance Monday to give their opinions on a new area code that will be needed in western Kentucky in early 2014.…
-
The Kentucky Public Service Commission will hold a meeting in Hopkinsville this week to explain the need for a new area code for the western half of the…
-
Parts of southern and western Kentucky have nearly exhausted the 270 area code and are in line for an additional one. The Kentucky Public Service…