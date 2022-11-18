2023 General Assembly

Search Query
Show Search
Support Us
Donate Online
Brinkley Fellowship
Member's Circle
Underwriting
Car Donation
Contest Rules
Donate Online
Brinkley Fellowship
Member's Circle
Underwriting
Car Donation
Contest Rules
WKU NPR
Schedule
Ohio Valley Resource
Lost River Sessions
The African American Folklorist
Short Features
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
PSA Policy
Schedule
Ohio Valley Resource
Lost River Sessions
The African American Folklorist
Short Features
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
PSA Policy
Classical 97.5
Schedule
Facebook
Composer's Datebook
Stained Glass Series
Schedule
Facebook
Composer's Datebook
Stained Glass Series
Streaming
Live Streams
Mobile App
Live Streams
Mobile App
About Us
Staff
Contact Us
About WKU Public Radio
Jobs
Code of Editorial Integrity
CPB Compliance Forms
Diversity Statement
WKU Public Radio Governance
Staff
Contact Us
About WKU Public Radio
Jobs
Code of Editorial Integrity
CPB Compliance Forms
Diversity Statement
WKU Public Radio Governance
Events
Events Calendar
Events Calendar
© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
88.9 Bowling Green | 89.5 Owensboro | 89.7 Somerset | 90.9 Elizabethtown
On Air
Now Playing
WKU Classical
All Streams
Support Us
Donate Online
Brinkley Fellowship
Member's Circle
Underwriting
Car Donation
Contest Rules
Donate Online
Brinkley Fellowship
Member's Circle
Underwriting
Car Donation
Contest Rules
WKU NPR
Schedule
Ohio Valley Resource
Lost River Sessions
The African American Folklorist
Short Features
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
PSA Policy
Schedule
Ohio Valley Resource
Lost River Sessions
The African American Folklorist
Short Features
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
PSA Policy
Classical 97.5
Schedule
Facebook
Composer's Datebook
Stained Glass Series
Schedule
Facebook
Composer's Datebook
Stained Glass Series
Streaming
Live Streams
Mobile App
Live Streams
Mobile App
About Us
Staff
Contact Us
About WKU Public Radio
Jobs
Code of Editorial Integrity
CPB Compliance Forms
Diversity Statement
WKU Public Radio Governance
Staff
Contact Us
About WKU Public Radio
Jobs
Code of Editorial Integrity
CPB Compliance Forms
Diversity Statement
WKU Public Radio Governance
Events
Events Calendar
Events Calendar
2023 General Assembly
News
Kentucky lawmakers discuss expanding work opportunities for refugees
Ryland Barton
A Democratic legislator said the state’s ongoing labor shortage can be relieved by making it easier for refugees to get jobs and transfer work experience from their home countries.