2022 General Assembly

A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a sweeping omnibus bill that would make it harder for minors to get access to abortions, limit physicians’ ability to…
Since the 2022 legislative session kicked off last month, state lawmakers have introduced a slew of proposals that directly impact young people and…
This fall, Kentucky voters will weigh in on whether state lawmakers should be allowed to call themselves in for a special legislative session — a…
Environmentalists and manufacturers are throwing their support behind a bill that would change how some plastics recyclers are regulated, and possibly…
Kentucky lawmakers resurrect bill to make it illegal to insult police, boost penalties for ‘rioting’A bill that would make it a crime to insult police and create additional protest-related offenses has resurfaced in the Kentucky legislature. A similar…
Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed Republican-drawn redistricting plans for the Kentucky House of Representatives and the state’s six congressional districts,…
Community bail funds would be considered illegal under a bill being considered in the Kentucky General Assembly. Charitable bail organizations take…
As the pandemic continues to surge in the state, the Kentucky Nurses Association is asking lawmakers to set aside money so every public school can have a…
Gov. Andy Beshear delivered his budget address Thursday night, laying out a series of spending priorities like universal pre-K, raises for state workers…
Kentucky lawmakers are filing bills to expand a tax-credit scholarship program recently declared unconstitutional. The program, also known as Education…